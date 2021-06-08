Terry Lynn Fine, 57 of Newport, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Terry was born April 27, 1964 in Newport.
He graduated from Cocke County High School in 1982.
He was preceded in death by his mamaw Ella Mae Fine.
Survivors include his parents, Roy and Annie Cobble of Newport. Sons, Corey & Alex Fine of Kentucky and a daughter. Brothers, David Cobble and wife Amy, Chad Cobble and wife Mandy all of Newport. Grandson Ethan Wayne Fine of Kentucky and a granddaughter. Niece and nephews Ansley Cobble, Austin Cobble, Ethan Cobble, and Greycin Cobble all of Newport. Also a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Terry will be loved and missed always by his family and friends. He was one of a kind!
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
