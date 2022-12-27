As summer transitioned into fall this year, Cocke County Middle School coach Steuffon Thomas found himself at a Tennessee preseason football practice.
During the Vols’ workout, he struck up a conversation with UT linebacker Solon Page III.
The pair continued talking until the end, at which point Page mentioned that he liked Thomas’ shirt.
Thomas peeled the fabric away from his skin, literally handing Page the shirt off his back.
“That,” said Page, “was a really big gesture for me. I’d never met him before. That type of friendship and camaraderie was pretty good.”
So the pair stayed in contact, with Thomas — a 38-year coaching veteran — offering advice here and there throughout Tennessee’s season.
“When we lost to Georgia, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if we’re going to be where we want to be at the end of the season,’” Page said. “But it’s like he said. There’s going to be things that come your way that you didn’t prepare for. So what, now what? And we finished the season out strong.”
After one game during that final stretch, Thomas asked Page if he would mind coming to speak to the Cocke County Middle School team at their banquet.
“And he said he would be happy to,” said Thomas.
Added Page, who grew up near Atlanta: “I had dudes come in and talk to me when I was their age, and it gave me inspiration moving forward. I wanted to do a favor for a friend.”
But before the pair shared the kind of hug that makes a story worth telling, Thomas took the microphone from Page.
Thomas had to get a quick humble brag off his chest, and for good reason — because this newfound friendship took him into the Vols’ inner sanctum on a historic night for Tennessee.
The night the Vols beat Alabama, Thomas made his way into the stadium at the last minute.
With his seat near the field, Thomas spotted a familiar face — Page — in the midst of a mob that stormed onto the grass after the win.
Page motioned for Thomas to come down, and when he did, the linebacker locked the coach in a bear hug.
When he let go, Thomas found himself clouded in cigar smoke in the Vols’ locker room celebration.
“Man, I was in there with Peyton Manning and Jalin Hyatt,” said Thomas. “The old Vols! The new Vols! The volly-vol-Vols!”
Thomas revealed that he did not take part in the smoking, instead choosing to keep his cigar as a keepsake.
“And it’s outside in my car now!” he said Sunday.
The fumes from the smoke stuck to Thomas’ clothes, so much so that his wife asked later that night whether he had smoked.
But the memories will last long after the smell fades.
After Thomas regaled his players and the banquet crowd with his unique perspective of the Alabama game, he and Page embraced and swayed back and forth.
Page and Thomas both wiped tears from their eyes, the emotion on full display, before Page was given a Cocke County hat, a couple T-shirts — one of which had the same logo that Thomas wore the day they met — and pictures of the CCMS team and him with Thomas in Knoxville.
Eventually, the pair separated — Thomas returning to his home, where he will look forward to another year of coaching, and Page heading back to prep for an Orange Bowl matchup that he said he wants to “dominate.”
“We’ve got a lot of people talking down on us,” he said with the hint of a snarl. “Everybody hates Tennessee. We don’t know why, but it is what it is. So we want to have a dominant win over Clemson. It’s going to be a good game.”
Regardless of how the game goes, though, Page will harken back to Thomas’ words — to “stick with it” — as he looks forward to Pro Day and the next chapter of his career.
And whether Page cracks an NFL roster or not, he words Sunday make clear he now has a dear friend to count on in Newport.
“Man, he’s a mentor,” Page said. “He’s a dad away from my dad. He’s good people.”
Thomas, reciprocating the love, offered similar thoughts: “Man, (Page) means a lot to me. He told me to keep doing what I’m doing. I love him like he’s my son. I love him like a son.”
