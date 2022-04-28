Teachers are caught in the crossfire of a political and cultural conflict, and it is threatening their ability to do their jobs, warns a new statement from five national groups representing tens of thousands of educators.
Their first-ever joint statement condemned the widespread efforts to curtail classroom discussions about so-called “divisive topics.”
“In their zeal, activists of the current culture wars, unfortunately, treat teachers as if they are enemies. . . . Teachers need our support; they need our trust; they need to have the freedom to exercise their professional judgment.”
Over the past year, 15 states have enacted bans or restrictions on how to teach the topics of racism and sexism in K-12 schools. Anti-censorship groups also decry what they say is an unprecedented volume of challenges to books in schools, particularly to those that focus on race, gender, and sexuality. Topics like evolution and climate change also have been threatened in the science classroom, and the way students make sense of and critique the world in math class has been challenged.
Teachers in every subject area have been accused of “indoctrination” or questioned for their curricular choices, as politicians vow to root out instances of so-called critical race theory in schools (a non-issue created to scare people).
Earlier this month, the College Board, which runs the Advanced Placement program, released a statement emphasizing the importance of AP teachers’ expertise. “AP is animated by a deep respect for the intellectual freedom of teachers and students alike,” the College Board said, adding that if instruction is censored, the AP designation would be removed from those courses, and students would lose out on potential college credit.
The scrutiny of teachers is creating a chilling effect in the classroom. Teachers are afraid to assign books that might be challenged, and “as a result, teachers’ very ability to do their job is under threat,” the statement says.
Teachers’ jobs have never been more important as they work to catch students up after the pandemic has stalled academic progress. “Now is the time to give teachers as much agency as possible.”
The culture clashes and uptick in censorship challenges are contributing to many teachers’ desire to leave the profession. Teacher dissatisfaction rates are at record highs, and although it’s yet to be determined whether teachers will actually leave the classroom, large numbers are saying they want to quit.
“The stakes are too high,” the joint statement concludes. “We cannot let good teachers leave the field because they no longer have the freedom to do their jobs. We cannot let the education of our children and young adults become collateral damage in partisan political machinations.”
[The ‘Freedom to Teach’ Joint Statement can be found at https://ncte.org/freedom-teach-banning-books/
The Statement was authored by the National Council for the Social Studies, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, National Council of Teachers of English, National Science Teaching Association, and the National Coalition Against Censorship.]
