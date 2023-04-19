NEWPORT - Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis recently issued a proclamation recognizing April 1 through April 30 Alcohol Awareness Month.
Cocke County’s Drug Free Communities Coordinator Kaylee Lindgren spoke with the county mayor to help declare Alcohol Awareness Month during April. Prevention Alliance of Cocke County-PACC officers and sectors supports this initiative for the community.
The proclamation points out that "underage drinking can cause permanent and irreversible damage to the developing brain of teenagers." It also points out that more than 3,900 deaths and 225,000 years of potential life lost among people under the age of 21 each year is contributed to excessive drinking.
The proclamation notes providing alcohol to underage youth is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by monetary fines, jail time and community service work.
According to the proclamation, the "Prevention Alliance of Cocke County discourages under age drinking, suggests that all residents refuse to provide alcoholic beverages to those who are underage, and reminds parents of their duty to protect young people and foster their wellbeing."
For any questions regarding Drug Free Communities education awareness programs and/or campaigns and the Prevention Alliance of Cocke County-PACC, please contact WestCare Tennessee, INC. at 865-352-9599. If your organization would like to become a partner with this initiative for Cocke County reach out WestCare Tennessee.
