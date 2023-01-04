As we enter 2023, this is a friendly reminder that it is only seven months until the start of the 2023-2024 school year. It may seem like a long time away, but this time will pass quickly!
If your child turns five years old by August 15, 2023, they meet the age requirement to enroll in kindergarten this fall. Schools will be scheduling kindergarten registration in the spring. It is extremely important that parents and caregivers attend the kindergarten registration during this early registration time and not wait until the beginning of the school year. Not only will the families receive valuable information about kindergarten requirements and summer programs, but this early registration also allows the school to plan for how many children will be attending, including how many classes and teachers will be needed for the new school year.
Count Down to Kindergarten aims to help families know what skills are expected for kindergarten readiness, and the skill to practice for January is picture vocabulary. Children entering kindergarten need to be able to recognize and name frequently seen items, such as a child, boy, girl, dog, cat, tree, leaf, apple, orange, banana, car, truck, airplane, train, bus, and more. This is only a small list of picture vocabulary words. Think about things that children see frequently around the house like a chair, rug, and others. The list might include items the child plays with such as toy, ball, and doll.
You might ask your child to name the actual object, such as your car, but your child will be expected to identify the object from a picture. To practice this skill, children should be shown pictures of these frequently seen items. This is easily done through books, coloring books, and picture cards. When reading to your child, you can ask them to identify the pictures on the page.
The gross motor skill (large muscle movements) for January is throwing and catching a ball. While this might seem easy for some adults, this skill takes a lot of hand-eye coordination for the child which must be practiced for success. Start with a ball that is a size easy for the child to throw and catch. Keep practicing, and children will be able to throw and catch balls of different sizes. When throwing and catching a ball, it is a good time to also practice December’s skill of counting!
The small muscle skill for January is using scissors. Some parents/caregivers fear this skill for safety reasons. This is understandable as no one wants the child to be hurt. However, it is important that children learn to hold and use scissors. The most important things to remember are to use child-appropriate scissors and to practice with adult supervision. Your child should practice cutting out pictures, shapes, letters, numbers, etc. Since the pictures are normally larger, coloring pages are good places to start with cutting out pictures.
Beginning at the moment they are born, there are five actions that grow a child’s brain power. LOOK- Children use their eyes to learn. See what catches your child’s eye and talk about it. Make eye-to-eye contact, then smile, hug, or make funny faces! FOLLOW- Young children learn best when you follow their lead. Tune into your child’s words, sounds, ideas, and movements! Then respond with your own words and actions. CHAT-Children’s brains light up when you talk, sing, or make sounds back and forth with them. Chat about your day, food, and what’s around you. Let this become a fun conversation! TAKE TURNS- Children learn from taking turns when you play, talk, or explore. After they go, take your turn. STRETCH- Children’s brains grow strong when you help them stretch their learning further. Keep a moment going by asking your child a question that starts with what, when, where, how, or why. Other brain building tips can be found at www.vroom.org along with many free resources!
Practicing kindergarten readiness skills should be fun for both the child and adult. You have what is needed to help your child be kindergarten ready. Include these kindergarten readiness skills during your daily routines, and you will see your child begin kindergarten ready for success. Learn more at cockecountyc5.org and listen every morning to 92.3FM WNPC for daily reminders of each month’s skills.
