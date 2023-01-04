logo

As we enter 2023, this is a friendly reminder that it is only seven months until the start of the 2023-2024 school year. It may seem like a long time away, but this time will pass quickly!

If your child turns five years old by August 15, 2023, they meet the age requirement to enroll in kindergarten this fall. Schools will be scheduling kindergarten registration in the spring. It is extremely important that parents and caregivers attend the kindergarten registration during this early registration time and not wait until the beginning of the school year. Not only will the families receive valuable information about kindergarten requirements and summer programs, but this early registration also allows the school to plan for how many children will be attending, including how many classes and teachers will be needed for the new school year.

