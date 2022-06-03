Rob Watkins, event organizer, served as the emcee for the inaugural To Shave of Not to Shave event that helped raise funds for Wreaths Across America. The money collected will help purchase wreaths that will be placed on veterans' graves later this year.
A specially selected group of judges evaluated each of the contests to determine winners in various categories. Rob Watkins was assisted by his wife Katie in organizing the event. Judges for this year include Paul "Viper" Adkins, JB Rader, Mayor Crystal Ottinger and Pam Sutton. Pictured from left to right are Pam Sutton, Katie Watkins, Crystal Ottinger, JB Rader, Paul Adkins and Rob Watkins.
Contests eagerly waited their turn to come before the judges to display their beard styles in the fundraising event. Pictured from left to right are Dean Mills, George Flora, Frank Nance, Kris Fortner, Dago Webb, John Norris, Terry Hernandez and Jerry Stroud.
Frank Nance was named the Most Popular in the contest after he secured dozens of votes from individuals and sponsors prior to the event. He would raise just over $1,200, which will go to purchase wreaths. Presenting Nance with his special gifts is Rob Watkins.
Each judge in the contest was presented with a special gift for donating their time for the fundraiser. Rob Watkins, at right, presents a special framed certificate to Paul "Viper" Adkins. Adkins is the President of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 18-12.
Adventure Distilling played host to the inaugural To Shave of Not To Shave fundraiser in support of Wreaths Across America. Rob Watkins presented Kelly Williamson, Adventure Distilling owner, with a special certificate of appreciation.
MATT WINTER
MATT WINTER
MATT WINTER
Jeff Anderson, right, of the Jeff Anderson band provided musical entertainment throughout the afternoon to the delight of the crowd.
MATT WINTER
MATT WINTER
C.J. Ball took home the Telly Savalas award in the To Shave of Not to Shave fundraiser held at Adventure Distilling in Cosby. With Ball is his son, Karter Sullivan Ball.
MATT WINTER
Kris Fortner's trip from West Virginia was not in vain as he took home the top prize in the freestyle beard category during the event.
MATT WINTER
Terry Hernandez kept his beard trim and neat, which earned him top prize in the Business Short category on the To Shave of Not to Shave fundraiser.
MATT WINTER
MATT WINTER
