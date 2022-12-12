Zeigler
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Despite struggles on the offensive end, No. 7 Tennessee's stifling effort on the defensive end was enough to get by No. 13 Maryland Sunday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Barclays Center, 56-53.

Two New York natives played massive roles in the win for the Vols. Sophomore Zakai Zeigler (Long Island) had a team-high 12 points and was named the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational Game MVP, while true freshman Tobe Awaka (Hyde Park) scored seven points and had eight rebounds in 17 minutes—his first extended action of the season.

