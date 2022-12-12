KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Adding to the list of impressive honors picked up by Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season, Jalin Hyatt earned Associated Press All-America First Team acclaim Monday afternoon, while Hendon Hooker tallied All-America Third Team recognition.
Much like he did throughout the regular season, Hyatt continued to reel in the accolades like they are long passes from Hooker or Joe Milton III. The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner earned his third first team All-America recognition of the year after being tabbed to the Walter Camp and FWAA teams last week.
Hooker, the signal caller and leader of the Volunteer offense, logged his second All-America recognition of the year after achieving a second team selection by CBSSports.com/247Sports. The esteemed quarterback went 229-of-329 passing, setting a new program record for single-season completion percentage at 69.6 percent. He surpassed 3,000 yards in the passing attack, finishing with 3,135, and accounted for 32 touchdowns during the season, dishing out 27 with his arm and five on the ground.
Hyatt's impressive season saw the junior collect the triple crown for receiving in the Southeastern Conference, leading the way in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,267) and touchdowns (15). He currently stands just 33 receiving yards away from becoming the first wideout in Tennessee history to compile 1,300 or more yards in a single season. The success has been spread throughout the season as the speedster racked up over 100 yards receiving in five different games this season, tying for sixth in single-season 100-yard outputs with his teammate Cedric Tillman, who accomplished the feat in 2021, and Tim McGee, who did so in 1985 on the way to consensus All-America recognition.
For his career, the Irmo, South Carolina, native has hauled in 19 receiving touchdowns and 1,769 yards. He currently ranks tied for fourth in program history for career touchdown catches, sitting even with VFL Peerless Price who did so from 1995-98.
