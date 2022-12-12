All-America 1
UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Adding to the list of impressive honors picked up by Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season, Jalin Hyatt earned Associated Press All-America First Team acclaim Monday afternoon, while Hendon Hooker tallied All-America Third Team recognition.

Much like he did throughout the regular season, Hyatt continued to reel in the accolades like they are long passes from Hooker or Joe Milton III. The 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner earned his third first team All-America recognition of the year after being tabbed to the Walter Camp and FWAA teams last week.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.