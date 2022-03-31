NEWPORT—Curtis Morrison of Rodefer Moss & Co, PLLC recently met with Newport Utilities board members to discuss the organization’s 2020-2021 fiscal year audit.
Morrison gave a brief overview of his findings for the water and sewer departments, as well as the electric and broadband.
He first addressed the board by saying, “Our opinion is an unmodified opinion and it’s the cleanest opinion I can give you. It means that I believe that the financial statements as presented are materially correct and do represent the operation of the utility.”
Morrison started by reviewing the financials for the water and sewer departments, noting there was a change in net position of $2.5 million. He said it is “important to note that you are required by statute to show that you are self supporting, which your are.”
The were two findings for the departments, one centered on the reporting of grant funds, and the other, which has already been corrected, concerned the number of credit cards in use at NU.
That finding is no longer an issue as management confiscated cards in late 2019 and restricted usage in 2020 to purchases “absolutely required.”
“When we do our audit we look at internal controls and how they protect and make sure things are reported correctly. If we find anything, especially anything large enough or significant enough, we bring it to your attention,” Morrison said of this year’s report.
“In the past in the water and sewer there have been additional findings, but this year it is down to two. One from the previous year was corrected, and there was one repeated. The first was reporting of grants. There is a particular way grants must be reported for governmental purposes. When we looked through we noticed they were reported as basic revenue instead of being recorded out as separate grants. We had to point that out, but at the end of the day I don’t think that will affect anything.
“The finding from 2020 on credit cards has been corrected. I think as far as the management’s corrective action at the end of the report, most of this has already been corrected going forward.”
There were no new items to note for the electric and broadband department for the prior fiscal year. Morrison did review the yearly financials with the board to give them a clearer understanding of NU’s position.
Morrison said the change in net position for the departments did not worry him but noted that the state and TVA may hold NU to a higher standard.
“The operating revenue, operating expenses and operating income for broadband and electric was $3 million. However, you have interest expense that goes against that later on and transfers and removal taxes, so for 2021 you’re showing a change of net position in a $1 million loss. Again, for those that wondered, you’re definitely not making a ton of money in electric and broadband. You lost a little bit in 2021. It’s not enough to bring concern to me, however, the state and TVA will always look at that with a little more scrutiny.
“A good portion of that came from broadband, but at the end of the day you have to make money. When you look at the change in net position for broadband itself, it was $979,000, which obviously means there was a $96,000 loss on the actual electric system. You can see that electric lost money but not as much as broadband last year. That trend is starting to change, thank goodness, because broadband has to be self-supporting. It is required by statute.”
The work order module for the accounting software resulted in a different finding this year, according to Morrison. It was a two pronged finding focused on the utilization of the actual system. He noted that additional training is taking place to hopefully eliminate both issues from next year’s audit.
“We noticed that the work order module wasn’t being utilized to its fullest capacity, and it caused quite a few problems in us trying to determine how much depreciation should be on the system and what the costs were for things.
“At this point I think that has hopefully been addressed and won’t be a recurring finding next year. Additional training in taking place to avoid the closing component, and my hope is that it doesn’t repeat in 2022, but as an auditor I have to be reserved.
Two of the five prior year findings have already been corrected by NU, which showed Morrison that things are being addressed in a timely fashion. Year-over-year he is seeing improvement across all departments.
“I try to be thorough and hold everyone accountable,” Morrison said. “I can tell you that this is definitely moving in the correct direction, and I am seeing improvement. As I mentioned the last time I was here, I expect improvement every time and that’s what I’m getting.”
Dianne Stokely, NU board member, said a higher standard has been set for the utility and that management has been held accountable to ensure corrective actions are taken. She thanked Morrison for recognizing the work that is taking place.
After the review was given, the board voted unanimously to approve the audit report. The next regular meeting for the board will be held on Tuesday, April 26 at 10:30 p.m.
