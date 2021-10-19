COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) met Monday evening in the Circuit Courtroom of the county courthouse. Commissioners suspended the rules during the meeting to discuss the County Powers Act.
The act itself is a resolution that gives commissioners the authority to exercise powers granted to municipalities under the Tennessee Code Annotated (T.C.A). The powers are described by law as the ability to define, prohibit, abate, suppress, prevent and regulate all acts, practices, conduct, businesses, occupations, callings, trades, uses of property and all other things whatsoever detrimental, or liable to be detrimental, to the health, morals, comfort, safety, convenience or welfare of the inhabitants of the municipality, and exercise general police powers.
The resolution also prescribes limits within which business occupations and practices liable to be nuisances or detrimental to the health, morals, security or general welfare of the people may be lawfully established, conducted or maintained.
Also within the resolution is a section that recognizes that all court decisions and statutory laws relating to variances and non-conforming uses which are applicable to zoning ordinances and land use controls shall also apply to the enforcement and exercise of the powers granted by the T.C.A.
The enforcement and exercise of these powers by the county is limited by the provisions of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee.
The commissioners present voted 10-0 to pass the resolution, after a lengthy discussion was held.
Commissioner Norman Smith said the resolution is needed to move the county forward. He noted that the resolution gives power, but implements nothing without CLB discussion and approval.
“I understand the reservations because it gives a lot of power, but the CLB was elected to make these kind of decisions,” Smith said.
“This isn’t passing anything, it just gives us the power to do so in the future. We have to have certain things like this or the county will pay for it in the future. This needs to be done because we can’t do anything until it is.”
Commissioners are confident that a resolution was approved for a County Powers Act in 2009. Documentation is yet to be found concerning the original resolution, which has limited commissioner’s ability to act on certain matters.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger informed commissioners she would be vetoing the resolution shortly after it passed. Ottinger said there are many ways to accomplish the commissioner’s goals without the act being in place.
“The County Powers Act is very broad and gives lots of authority on business and property to the county commission,” Ottinger said. “Some of the things that commissioners are wanting to do can be done in other ways. I’m primarily vetoing this so that the public can have an opportunity to let their commissioners know if they support it or if they don’t.
“I like when the public is involved in what the commission is voting on. I know they elected the commissioners to do this job, and I don’t want to hinder them. If they still want to vote it in they can next month. This will give people the opportunity to reach out to their commissioner about it.”
The option to vote on a County Powers Act will appear on the November agenda for the legislative body. That meeting will be held on Monday, November 15 at 6 p.m.
