Cadet John Massey accepts the Outstanding Leadership Award from Cocke County principal Dr. A.C. Willis at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet Jonn Hayes accepts the Special Forces Association Award from Naval Science instructor Chief Rodriguez (SW) at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cocke County principal Dr. A.C. Willis presents Cadet Maverick Gillespie with the Cocke County NJROTC Outstanding Senior Award at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Naval Science instructor Raymond Rodriguez (SW) poses for a picture with Cocke County principal Dr. A.C. Willis at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet Jonathan Rivera accepts the CCHS Principle Senior Leadership Award from Cocke County principal Dr. A.C. Willis at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Lieutenant Colonel William Ivory presents the Sons of the American Revolution Award to Cadet John Massey at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet Nicholas Brooks accepts the Association of the United States Army award from Lieutenant Colonel William Ivory at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet Braden Torgerson receives an award from the National Sojourners of Knoxville Chapter 514, as the award was presented by Lieutenant Colonel William Ivory at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Naval Science instructor Raymond Rodriguez (SW) presents Cadet Daniel R. Reece with the Air Commando Association Award at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet James Watts accepts the Order of Deadalians Award for Patriotism and Love of Country from Lieutenant Colonel William Ivory at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet Mathew Holt accepts the Reserve Officer Association leadership award at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet Sierra Presley accepts the Military Order of World Wars award at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet Kaden Johnson receives a plaque from CCHS principal Dr. A.C. Willis at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet Daniel R. Reece accepts the Cosby Principle Award from CCHS principal Dr. A.C. Willis at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Russell Blazer presents Cadet Sierra Presley with the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW) Award at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet Mason Oglesby receives the MOAA Award from Lieutenant Colonel William Ivory at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Members of next year's NJROTC staff stand at attention on stage at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cocke County senior cadets stand together at their final NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
Cadet Ashley Fundersol accepts an award from The Retired Enlisted Association at the Cocke County High School NJROTC Awards Night on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, ini the auditorium at CCHS.
