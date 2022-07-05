COCKE COUNTY—The Prevention Alliance of Cocke County (PACC) continues to conduct their Community Assessment, which will determine their next steps in working with the community. PACC, founded in part by Chris Smith of WestCare, aims to address and prevent substance abuse among youth in Cocke County.
PACC members have been present at several local events, like the Popcorn Sutton Jam, where they conducted an Environmental Scan.
“The purpose of the scan is to help us identify the ways that alcohol is restricted at community events, such as fairs, parades, festivals, or sporting events. This is necessary for the community assessment being conducted by PACC,” Smith said.
At their June meeting, the Alliance drew plans to form a Youth Advisory Council in conjunction with the Cocke County Health Department and the UT Extension.
The data that PACC have been collecting points to two main reasons for youth to consume alcohol: ease of accessibility and low risk assessment. Many youth who drink are given access to alcohol by their parents or, in most cases, obtain it through their social circles. PACC is working with local Boys and Girls Clubs, schools, and other youth organizations to learn more about how youth are getting access to alcohol.
With support from the Drug-Free Communities (DFC), PACC is made up of volunteers from 12 defined sectors: Youth, Parents, Business, Media, School, Youth-Serving Organizations, Law Enforcement, Religious or Fraternal Groups, Civic or Volunteer Groups, Healthcare, Government Agencies, and Others.
Their June meeting was brief, as most of the work being done by the alliance is yet ongoing. They’ve put together plans for several initiatives, including Parents Who Host Lose the Most, which was conducted around graduation season. The goal of the campaign was to inform parents what consequences were in order for providing alcohol to minors, which could include jail time.
They’ve also put together a Sticker Shock Campaign, in which they’ve posted stickers on beverage coolers in retail stores to remind parents that purchasing alcohol for minors is against the law.
PACC also plans to have a presence at the Newport Harvest Street Festival and to be active during Red Ribbon Week in October.
PACC meetings have been held on the last Friday of each month, usually virtually. The Plain Talk will continue to offer coverage of the development and growth of the Prevention Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.