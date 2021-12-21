ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)—The PGA Tour is giving conditional releases to more than two dozen of its members who have signed up to play the Saudi International.
The next step is who decides to take the appearance money in exchange for what could be a sharp change in their playing schedule.
The Saudi International is Feb. 3-6, the same week as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tour said it would grant conflicting event releases provided players put Pebble on their schedule once in 2023 or 2024, or twice through 2025 if it has been more than five years since they last played the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Henrik Stenson, Tyrrell Hatton and Louis Oosthuizen are among the 25 players the Asian Tour announced as part of the Saudi field. None of the three has ever played Pebble, so to take appearance money believed to be in the mid-six figures would mean adding Pebble Beach to their February plans twice in the following three years.
Stenson, who once lived in Dubai, has played the Middle East swing every year since he first joined the European Tour. For players like Stenson and Ian Poulter, Tommy Fleetwood and Hatton, playing the Middle East swing against good fields is an easy chance for them to meet requirements for holding tour dual membership.
None is a regular at Pebble. Poulter has played three times, most recently in 2016. Just his luck, that’s one year outside the five-year window. To go to Saudi Arabia this year would mean returning to Pebble Beach twice through 2025.
For a PGA Tour member to play Saudi Arabia this year and not honor the condition of going to Pebble Beach would subject them to either a fine or a suspension.
And that doesn’t solve one other issue for the European Tour members. Europe has yet to decide whether it will grant releases. The Saudi International is the same week as a new event, the Ras al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates.
As for the Americans, Xander Schauffele played Pebble Beach only in 2017, his rookie season. Bryson DeChambeau played in 2017 and 2018. They would need to return if they want to play in Saudi Arabia this year. Given their profile, each is expected to pull at least $1 million in appearance money.
Two of the biggest names are Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, who are Pebble loyalists. Johnson is a two-time Pebble winner. He also is a two-time winner in Saudi Arabia. Mickelson has won a record five times at Pebble Beach, most recently in 2019.
These clearly are first-world problems. Imagine having to decide whether it’s worth taking $1 million or more in exchange or having to go to Pebble Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.