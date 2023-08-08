KRISTIANSAND, Norway – Playing in his hometown, ETSU redshirt senior Mats Ege captured the 2023 Norwegian National Championship, which concluded on Sunday from Bjaavann Golf Club Kristiansand.

Ege, who was sitting five shots off the lead following Thursday’s opening round, played the final three rounds at 13-under-par en route to winning the tournament by two strokes. Overall, Ege – the 2023 Southern Conference Player of the Year – posted a 72-hole score of 13-under-par 275.

Ege finished the tournament with three eagles, 19 birdies and 38 pars.

Following an even-par 72 to begin the tournament on Thursday, Ege went 68 (-4), 67 (-5), 68 (-4) to make his move up the leaderboard. Ege finally took the lead in Saturday’s third round and held off Jarand Ekeland Arnoy for the two-shot victory.

Ege’s 5-under 67 on Saturday was the second-lowest of the round thanks to bagging an eagle, five birdies, 10 pars and two bogeys. In Sunday’s final round, Ege collected an eagle, four birdies, 11 pars and two bogeys.

Ege had at least one eagle in three of the four rounds of the tournament, beginning with the par-4, No. 14 in round two. From there, Ege eagled the par-5, No. 16 in back-to-back rounds.