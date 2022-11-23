Mulberry Gap United Methodist Episcopal Church, South became Mulberry Gap Methodist Church about 1939. In the late 1960s, it became Mulberry Gap United Methodist Church.
Mulberry Gap Methodist Church’s history dates to the pre-Civil War days in the Blue Mill section of Del Rio.
Sadly the church’s early written records have been lost. However, some information has been left for posterity as told by the grandparents and great-grandparents of current and former members.
Janey Franks Johnson of Ohio has written that the original plot of land for the church was given by her great-great-uncle, Joshua Edward Franks, Sr. sometime before the Civil War. This lot was greatly enlarged in 1915.
In his book, “By the River and Beyond,” author William Nathan Jones wrote, “Joshua Franks gave the original land for the building.” He added:
A most extraordinary situation existed in this church. Both the Northern and Southern Methodists had a congregation that met in this church. Each congregation had a preacher with regular appointments. I doubt if all members knew which congregation they belonged to. The Sunday School officers and teachers were chosen without a thought about where their membership was. It just may be that this is where the unification of the church began. I can’t think of a better place. We never heard of any conflict in the church over this issue.
The oldest deed available is dated Dec. 1, 1915, from J. Vernon Moore and wife Leora to The Cocke County Board of Education for the sum of $37.50. The second deed is dated Dec. 29, 1945. This deed is from The Cocke County Board of Education to the “trustees of The Methodist Church at Mulberry Gap.” They agreed to the sum of $1 and the “exchange of real estate.” The real estate mentioned in the deed is not revealed.
A grandson of D. S. Sorrell was told of the first building which was made of logs. Seats were also made of logs split into two sections with legs made and fitted into holes drilled for that purpose.
Mulberry Gap is believed to have been a member of The Big Creek Union Sunday School Convention since its beginning in 1887.
The church buildings were, over the years, used for both church and school purposes until 1945.
The first buildings were constructed of logs and lumber. The present building is a masonry-type building built about 1951. This building was dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 25, 1953, at 2:30 p.m. by Bishop Roy Short.
It is interesting to note from existing papers that Rhyne and Helm Lumber Companies sold blocks for 19 cents each. The electrical inspection cost $2.50 and eight windows were $48. These papers were found in an old hat box in the home of a now deceased church member.
Since its founding, members of Mulberry Gap have been leaders in their families and communities. Some have been leaders in The Big Creek Union Sunday School Convention and other Christian activities. It would be impossible to name members who have uplifted this church throughout the last 150 years. We fear we might omit some names and that would be unfair.
Since before the Civil War in the early 1860s, Mulberry Gap has been a place for its people to worship their Creator. It has been a lighthouse on a hill for old-fashioned Bible teaching and preaching. May we always have the fortitude of those who came before to follow in their footsteps as they followed the God of Heaven throughout their lives in both good times and bad.
