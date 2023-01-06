Grizz 1

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (12) passes the ball around Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

 John Raoux, AP Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points.

