Nashville's goaltender Kevin Lankinen, right, makes a save during the NHL hockey game between San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators played in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturdday, Oct. 8, 2022. 

 Petr David Josek, AP Photo

PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter didn't waste time to prove his class.

The forward scored three goals in two games and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular-season-opening games in the Czech capital.

