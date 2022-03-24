GREENEVILLE—A Newport man was sentenced to 25 months in prison on Monday after court records show he entered a guilty plea to one count of fraud involving a Social Security number and one count of aggravated identity theft. Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, was sentenced by the Honorable J. Ronnie Greer, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville.
Following his release from prison, Blankenship will be on supervised release for three years. It is anticipated that Blankenship will additionally face a military tribunal for his desertion from the United States Navy.
Authorities discovered Blankenship’s true identity after he obtained a COVID-19 vaccination at a Newport pharmacy. The real victim was notified of the vaccination that the real victim had not received. Store surveillance video showed Blankenship was the person who had obtained the vaccination under the victim’s name.
According to filed court documents, in 1976, Blankenship enlisted in the United States Navy. The following year, after he completed basic training, he deserted, with a goal of avoiding future military service.
Blankenship then assumed the name and identity of another individual. By doing so, Blankenship established a new life under the stolen name in Newport. According to records, Blankenship had “been dishonest about his name with almost everyone, including his girlfriend of thirty years” and the mother of his three children.
Since 2005, Blankenship had obtained three fraudulent Tennessee driver’s licenses in the victim’s name. Blankenship also used the victim’s name in a business that he and his girlfriend ran in Newport.
The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation led by the Criminal Investigative Division of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sergeant James Knipper. Assistant United States Attorney Mac D. Heavener, III represented the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.