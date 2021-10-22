NEWPORT—The 24th Annual Trick or Treat at the Track will be held on Saturday, October 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Newport's City Park.
Children up to 10-years-old are encouraged to participate in the safe alternative to door to door Trick of Treating.
Call the Newport Community Center at 423-623-7304 for more information or to register a booth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.