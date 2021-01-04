COCKE COUNTY—The Rev. Dr. Horace Brown passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, January 1 in Newport.
Brown served as the Director of Missions for the East Tennessee Baptist Association in Cocke County.
He had pastored 18 churches in South Carolina and throughout East Tennessee. He celebrated 61 years of ministry last October.
Brown had served on several committees with the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board. He was also the former Director of the Chilhowee Baptist Center in Alcoa.
He taught in public schools for 30 plus years in Blount and Monroe Counties. He was formerly a law enforcement officer for the Town of Madisonville and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.
He served four years on active duty with the United States Air Force, then two years of inactive duty, and later four additional years with the United States Army National Guard.
He was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina by then. He had already preached his first sermon at New Macedonia Baptist Church in Sweetwater on Oct. 19, 1969, when he was only 19 years old.
He spent time working for the South Carolina Electric and Gas Company there and also began his work as a Baptist pastor.
As the years rolled by, he returned to Tennessee, where he has spent the last 53 years serving churches in Madisonville, Mosheim, Rogersville, Vonore, Sweetwater, Coker Creek, Greenback, Walland, and Maryville.
As the ETBA Director, Dr. Brown’s responsibilities were many and varied.
He organized classes for ministers, for deacon training, for preparing messages, helped with theology training, taught new preachers how to conduct a baptism, a wedding, or a funeral. Brown and the ETBA also helped with Vacation Bible School training, hold classes on legal updates, and he served as a liaison between the local and state Baptists.
Brown also served as chaplain at Newport Medical Center.
