I once saw a post on Facebook that said “Please don’t confuse your Google search with my agriculture degree”. While cheeky, there’s a lot of truth behind that statement. There are plenty of people with access to the internet, and even more with an opinion about agriculture that may or may not be founded in truth, experience, and science.
I encourage you, please, when you have a question about agriculture, find a knowledgeable and reputable source. Ask a farmer or someone who works in the agricultural industry every day. To help provide clarity, we have myth-busted five common misconceptions about agriculture here.
All farms are factory farms
Many people believe that majority of farms are corporate owned or factory farms ran by a large company. In fact, that couldn’t be further from the truth. 99% of farms in the United States are family farms ran by people who care about the agricultural products and livestock they raise for the world to consume.
Food is expensive and farmers are getting rich
While I would agree that my bill at the grocery store doesn’t seem to match the contents of my buggy most days, I also know the truth that Americans have the most inexpensive food supply in the world. On average, Americans only spend 10% of their disposable income on food, while this percentage is much greater in other countries around the world. In regard to farmers getting rich from the money you spend at the grocery store for food, majority of the time farmers only receive about 10 cents from every dollar spent on food by consumers.
Farming is the same as it was 50 years ago
Sure farming is still steeped in tradition, but the way we feed the world has advanced at a rapid rate in the past few decades. Technology is at the forefront in the way we farm today. From tractors that drive themselves and soil samples that vary by the square foot to pedometers for cows and sensors that alert farmers when their stock is calving, technology is instrumental for farmers to provide food for your family. Population estimates say that the world will be home to 9 billion people by 2050, and the only way we can feed that many people is with the aid of technology.
Only foods with 'hormone-free' or 'antibiotic-free' labels are safe
Say it with me … NOPE. Every time I walk down the grocery store aisle or read a label of a gallon of milk or package of meat, I get frustrated when I see those marketing ploys.
There are numerous safeguards in place to make sure that meat and milk that might be contaminated, never make it to your plate. Farmers have withdrawal times that are followed every time a pharmaceutical is used to ensure it has cleared the animals body before it can enter commerce, let alone the food chain. Milk is tested on the farm before it is ever loaded on a tanker truck, and if antibiotics are detected, the whole load is dumped. Meat is tested once the animal is harvested, and any carcass that is suspect is condemned from entering the human food chain.
Pesticides and chemicals are the biggest food safety concern
Everyone gets excited about the use of pesticides and other chemicals in agricultural crops. However, many steps are taken to ensure that safety for human consumption is exercised. Farmers are held to extremely high standards about how, when, and on what crop they use pesticides. In fact, the biggest food safety concern is much more likely to be of biological origin —meaning that food was exposed to salmonella or another type of bacteria after harvest or during the food preparation process.
Farmers work hard every day to ensure that the food products they raise for the people of the world are safe, healthy, wholesome, and raised with care and respect. Next time you have a question, ask a farmer!
