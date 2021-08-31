NEWPORT—A national parts and labor shortage could cause delays for Newport Utilities when tackling future projects.
Michael Williford, NU General Manager, told board members during a recent meeting, that delivery of much needed equipment may be postponed for years.
“National deliveries of equipment, transformers and fiber will be delayed for quite some time. There is a parts and labor shortage for some of the things we need to grow,” Williford said.
“Certain items have a 24-month waiting list. It’s not a good situation material wise. Some fiber companies aren’t even taking orders until 2023.”
Many of the delays and shortages have been brought on by the pandemic over the last year and a half.
The price of materials has also increased due to the pandemic. The price of PVC pipe alone has soared to levels many companies have never seen.
To make matters worse, Williford said that almost everything NU does requires some form of PVC pipe. The price has risen by four to five times its normal starting point, according to Williford.
Limited warehouse space kept NU from being able to stockpile materials when they were available and prices were lower.
Production has slowed to a snails pace for many manufactures as they are dealing with labor shortages in addition to materials. Williford said that raw materials and skilled workers are hard to come by.
“The leading manufacturer of transformers usually assembles a few hundred per day. With the labor and parts shortage they are down to 10 per day. We are out of a few types and have used many of our main transformers.”
Transformers being brought down by late summer and winter storms concerned many of the board members. Williford said that NU could “work around” some issues and has materials available to handle that type of situation.
