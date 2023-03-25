MORRISTOWN, TN –In February, Healthstar Premier Medical opened a second location in Newport. Dr. Kabir Harricharan Singh will be taking new patients at this office located at 994 W. Hwy 25/70 Suite 4 in Newport.

Dr. Kabir is the brother of Healthstar Premier Medical’s own Dr. Raj Harricharan Singh. These brothers along with the rest of the team are committed to serving the Newport community and helping patients achieve better health.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.