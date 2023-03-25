MORRISTOWN, TN –In February, Healthstar Premier Medical opened a second location in Newport. Dr. Kabir Harricharan Singh will be taking new patients at this office located at 994 W. Hwy 25/70 Suite 4 in Newport.
Dr. Kabir is the brother of Healthstar Premier Medical’s own Dr. Raj Harricharan Singh. These brothers along with the rest of the team are committed to serving the Newport community and helping patients achieve better health.
Dr. Kabir Harricharan Singh is excited to be “coming home” to practice medicine. He was born in Puerto Rico but moved to Parrottsville when he was eight. After graduating from Cocke County High School, he attended East Tennessee State University for undergraduate studies before taking a year off to hike the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine.
Dr. Harricharan Singh then attended The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine for medical school and completed his Family Medicine Residency at The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. In 2022, he was awarded the Degree of Fellow by the American Academy of Family Physicians (FAAFP).
Dr. Kabir Harricharan Singh is board-certified in both Family Medicine and Obesity Medicine. He has been practicing medicine since 2015 and treats all medical conditions with a special interest in obesity medicine and preventative medicine. This new offering of obesity medicine is the first in Newport and is a great benefit to the community. This will help patients achieve better health and improve their overall quality of life.
Healthstar Physicians Premier Medical is Newport’s compassionate and experienced healthcare provider. The team offers osteopathic care as well as podiatry services and obesity medicine. They provide preventative care, treat chronic conditions, and acute and urgent care for their patients.
About HealthStar Physicians P.C.
Healthstar Physicians offers primary and specialty care services for patients from birth to geriatrics across East Tennessee and is known locally for their dedicated and highly trained physicians and other healthcare providers.
The large medical group located across six counties is dedicated to delivering quality medical care to patients, including access to the latest technological advances in medical care. To book an appointment with Dr. Kabir Harricharan Singh or someone else on Newport’s Healthstar Premier Medical team please call 423-532-8621 or you can find more information at
