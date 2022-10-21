PREDS 1

Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. 

 Paul Vernon, AP Photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Blankenburg scored the go-ahead goal with 1:23 left in the game as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from a two-goal deficit and scored four times in the third period for a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Columbus rallied from two goals down for the second consecutive game and has won two straight.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.