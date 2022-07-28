NEWPORT—Cocke County Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway was recently awarded the EMAT (Emergency Management Association of Tennessee) Achievement Award at the association’s award banquet in Nashville.

The honor is the highest award given to an individual, which shows excellence in their job performance. The Achievement Award is reserved for those who have made a significant contribution in improving the emergency management or response activities in any given community.

