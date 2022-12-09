Preds 1

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) breaks out ahead of Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. 

 Chris O'Meara, AP Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored three times in the third period to beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Thursday night.

Point made it 3-2 with his second goal of the night, converting a 2-on-1 just 2:14 into the third. It was his fourth two-goal game this season and third over his last seven outings.

