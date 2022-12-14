It took more than 70 people for the Newport Theatre Guild’s production of “Cinderella.” This photo shows cast members, as well as the orchestra and those who worked behind the scenes to help make the production a success.
Jennifer Eisenhower portrayed the Fairy Godmother in the Newport Theatre Guild's production of "Cinderella."
PHOTO COURTESY NANCY BRAWLEY
It took more than 70 people for the Newport Theatre Guild’s production of “Cinderella.” This photo shows cast members, as well as the orchestra and those who worked behind the scenes to help make the production a success.
NEWPORT — In November, the Newport Theatre Guild presented Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, “Cinderella.” More than 70 people worked to bring the production to the local stage.
Those individuals comprised the cast, crew and orchestra that brought the huge production to fruition in the auditorium of Cocke County High School. During the two-week production, about 1,800 people attended.
While it was held on weekends for the general public, a production was held during the school day on Nov. 4, so students and staff from schools across the county had the chance to attend.
One of the highlights of all the performances for the cast was seeing so many young ladies dressed in princess costumes, and even one handsome young man dressed as Prince Charming.
After each performance, audience members were invited on stage and to take photos with Cinderella, Prince Christopher, and the cast. Many chose to sit in the carriage with their favorite characters as well.
Jerry Maloy directed the production with the assistance of Rachel Woody. Choreography was led by Susan McMahan while Stephanie Williams was production manager. Members of the NTG board of directors worked behind the scenes to complete everything necessary to bring the show to life. Pianist Brandon Coffer, along with an orchestra, accompanied the cast.
The cast itself included 45 men, women and children. Carly Ann Williams filled the role of Cinderella while Dakota Mohler was Prince Christopher.
Other lead cast members included:
John Overholt as the King
Sarah Eggart as the Queen
Jennifer Eisenhower as the Fairy Godmother
Megan Stinson as the Stepmother
Victoria Henry as Joy the stepsister
Kaitlynn Wyatt as Portia the stepsister
Jesse Ramsey as the Town Herald
Clyde Dunn as Advisor to the Prince
The ensemble remained involved throughout the production, as chorus members, townspeople and dancers. Several of Susan McMahan’s students performed dances for many scenes.
NTG President Dr. Clay Blazer and board members said that they are pleased that so many community members were willing to give their time to share their talents in the production.
The NTG continues to strive to bring quality entertainment to Newport and Cocke County. The 2023 season will include a musical production of “The Wizard of Oz” and plays entitled “Shadowlands” and “Corners.”
Rehearsals are underway for a youth production called ”The Greek MythologyOlympiaganza,” which is set to be performed in early March. A summer camp will be offered to students in first grade through twelfth grade and participants will perform the show, “Shrek the Musical, Jr.”
If you would like more information about NTG and/or would like to keep updated regarding upcoming shows and events, please follow the NTG on Facebook and Instagram. The NTG’s website is www.newporttheatreguild.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.