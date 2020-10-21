Mike Holt is a man who always thinks of others and has done so for all of his adult life. Stepping up to do everything he could during COVID-19 is only an extension of the can do attitude he puts to any task. Service is what he does, and he served his country in the Tennessee Army National Guard for 26 years before retiring.
Holt said, “My Papaw, Guy Blazer, retired from food services after working here for many years. After graduation I went to boot camp at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and I also started with the school in food services in 1981. I’ve worked here for 39 years and five months. I’ve learned a lot over the years and try to keep all the kitchen equipment running. Sometimes I have to rely on someone else, but I always do what I can.”
With a mischievous grin and twinkling eyes Holt added. “I’m the only guy that does food service so I’ve got a lot of women to deal with, but I love everyone of them. One thing I’ve learned from all the women is when to keep my mouth shut.”
Holt’s supervisor, Rebecca Fisher, had nothing but praise for Holt. In fact, she stated that it would be almost impossible to find anyone to fill his shoes if he should ever retire.
According to Fisher, Mike is irreplaceable. Everyone loves him. He is humble, kind, and hard working. No matter what is needed, Mike steps up to help. He has saved the district so much money by working on equipment instead of ordering new things. He will take parts from an old machine and put them on another one to get the last bit of life from anything he can.
Mike has welded carts back together rather than order new ones. He has worked many weekends and days off without giving it a thought. If there is a need and Mike can find a way to take care of it, he will. I can give one example of many to share how much he does for the school day in and day out.
Christina Leas, Nutrition Director of Newport Grammar, was in Johnson City for a meeting when she learned that a large freezer had gone out. Mike drove to Newport Grammar after hours and unloaded the entire freezer of food moving it to another location. He stopped what he was doing on his time off to save all that food. That is just one example; he always goes above and beyond his job description and does it with a smile.
Holt shared that the pandemic has changed the way they go about their work. They follow all the safety protocols by washing their hands a lot and wearing masks, but they try to carry on and get the job done as best they can.
Fisher added, “During the feeding program during the school closure Mike made himself available to receive deliveries and work with equipment vendors. This was very important to keep things running smoothly. The true gentleman in him makes him want to take as much pressure off the ladies and myself as possible. He is always finding new ways to help. I hope that Mike can stay for many more years; he always goes above and beyond the call of duty. He is a true hero and a gentleman everyday.”
In closing Hold added, “I love my job, and I work with some great people.”
