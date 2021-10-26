NEWPORT—On October 25, police responded to a call regarding a woman who was unconscious in her vehicle. Patrolman Shane Bower made contact with the woman, who was identified as Heather Verdier. Verider stated that she had consumed Jagermeister.
While Verdier was retrieving her ID from her wallet, Bower noticed several baggies associated with narcotics. Verdier performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. While being processed at the Cocke County Jail, Verdier was found trying to remove an item from under her clothing.
A female corrections officer retrieved the package, which was found to contain 24.43 grams of suspected cocaine, 15.17 grams of suspected heroin, 5.44 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and several pills of hydrocodone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, diazepam, and two suboxone strips. An inventory of the vehicle revealed two digital scales, as well as six more oxymorphone pills.
Verdier was charged with multiple counts of manufacture, delivers and sell of narcotics, drug possession, DUI, driving while license suspended, violation of implied consent and introduction into a penal institution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.