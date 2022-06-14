MORRISTOWN—The Bill Carlyle Championship Basketball Camp for boys in grades 2-8 will be held June 20-23 at Walters State Community College. Campers will work each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the WSCC gym inside the College Center.
Players will work on fundamental skills, participate in league play, receives trophies and t-shirts for participating. The camp cost is $100, and registration will be held on Monday morning, June 20 at 8:45 a.m. Secondary insurance will be provided for each child that participates in the camp.
Coach Bill Carlyle is in his 45th year as head basketball coach of the Walters State Senators and his 59th year overall. Coach Carlyle has led the Senators to 14 Eastern Division Championships and played in 9 state title games, winning 6 championships.
The Senators have averaged winning 20+ games a year over the past 43 years. Carlyle has a record at Walters State of 908 wins and 405 losses. His overall record as a head coach is 1130 wins and 501 losses. Coach Carlyle’s record as a head coach and his tenure as an assistant coach combine for a record of 1226 wins and 575 losses.
A more important statistic to Coach Carlyle; more than 200 of his players have signed with four year colleges and universities since 1977. He has coached players who have gone on to play professional basketball.
