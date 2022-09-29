Catherine Vess to Dawn Savidge, 9th District, $75,000.
Sonya Styles and husband, Brandon Sartain to Linda Eder, 6th District, $215,000.
Lenora Rodrigues and wife, Kim Rodrigues to Kennedy Williams and wife, Denise M. Williams, 5th District, $18,000.
Wanda Lynn Garrison, et al, and Anthony Edens, Thomas William Meares, Belinda Dara Little, and Wanda L. Garrison to Kathryn Jo Fortner, 5th District, $115,100.
John Crowther and wife, Karen Crowther to Diane B. Baum and husband, Charles H. Baum II, 5th District, $37,000.
Dream View Land Development LLC to Matthew M. Cooper and wife, Adrienne Cooper, 5th District, $39,000.
Roy Lee Loveday Jr. to Theodore J. Soeder, Trustee, et al, and Janice M. Soeder, Revocable Trust Agreement, 6th District, $1,500.
Daniel Merritt Loveday, et al, and Daniel Loveday to Theodore J. Soeder, Trustee, et al, and Janice M. Soeder, Revocable Trust Agreement, 6th District, $1,500.
Tracy Lee Collins to Theodore J. Soeder, Trustee, et al, and Janice M. Soeder, Revocable Trust Agreement, 6th District, $1,500.
Patricia C. Clark, et al, and Pat Clark to Anthony Dean Click and wife, Melonie Mae Click, 2nd District, $50,000.
Joshua E. Nash, et al, and Josh Nash to Jared Waite and wife, Alicia Waite, 5th District, $23,000.
Donald L. Costner to Voluntier Properties LLC, 4th District, $76,000.
Rudolph Puskarich and wife, Kathy Puskarich to Karissa Leigh Carr, et al, and Christopher Jay Carr, 3rd District, $210,000.
Betty Jean Wood to Lyndsie Dockery, 8th District, $15,000.
Charles M. Balch and wife, Sharon J. Balch to Russell Somers and wife, Jill Somers, 5th District, $15,000.
Karen M. Graves to Scott C. Makowski, 3rd District, $375,000.
Joanne Debra Vance, et al, and Joanne Debra Vance Teixeira to Sonny J. Dixon, 4th District, $350,000.
Charles Bruce Turek and wife, Gloria D. Turex to Paul Jay Steinbrenner and wife, Kirsten Marie Steinbrenner, 4th District, $599,900.
Keith Baxter, et al, and Karen Baxter Gilland and Micaela Hart Baxter to Steven A. Tomko, et al, and Karen M. Tomko, Brian D. Thomas, and Julie Thomas, 8th District, $105,000.
Hollace Larsen to Ricky Sutton, 6th District, $12,500.
