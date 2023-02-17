This weekend, the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers start their 2023 season in Arizona at the MLB Desert Invitational.
Here are some notes on Tony Vitello’s club, courtesy of UTSports.com:
Preseason hype
After posting one of the most dominant regular-seasons in college baseball history and coming up one win short of a return trip to the College World Series, Tennessee enters the 2023 season with lofty expectations.
The Vols are ranked No. 2 in five of the six major college baseball polls, marking the highest preseason ranking in program history.
In 2022, UT was ranked No. 1 in at least one poll during 12 weeks of the season and spent 10 weeks as the nation’s unanimous top-ranked team. The Big Orange were picked to finish atop the SEC Eastern Division after winning the SEC Regular Season and SEC Tournament titles last year.
The Big Orange also boast a program-record seven preseason All-Americans, including a pair of unanimous preseason first-team All-Americans in starting pitchers Chase Dollander and Chase Burns.
Tennessee had four players earn preseason All-SEC honors and had four players named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, as well.
Fast starts & early season success
During Tony Vitello’s tenure as head coach, the Vols have gotten off the fast starts on a consistent basis and have had unprecedented early-season success.
The Big Orange had one of the best starts in NCAA and SEC history last season, going 31-1 in their first 32 games. During that stretch, the Vols won a program-record 23 consecutive games, which was also tied for the second-longest win streak by an SEC team in a single season.
Tennessee has started the season at least 6-0 in each of the past four years and have posted two of the best starts in program history in that span, going 15-0 in 2019 and 13-0 to start the 2020 campaign.
All-American weekend rotation
The Vols enter the 2023 season with the nation’s top weekend rotation, returning three All-American arms in Dollander, Burns and Drew Beam.
The trio of right handers combined for a 26-3 record last season over 43 starts while totaling 273 strikeouts. All three were tabbed first-team preseason All-Americans by at least one outlet and were named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List.
Non-con domination
Tennessee has been extremely successful against non-conference opponents since the start of the 2019 season, posting a 94-17 record in that span. In 2022 and 2021, the Vols posted a 53-10 record against out-of-conference opponents, going 28-4 a season ago after posting a 25-6 non-conference record in 2021.
Since, 2019, UT has faced just one opponent from the three conferences it will face at the MLB Desert Invitational (Pac-12, WAC, Big West), defeating Stanford, 7-2, at the Round Rock Classic in 2020.
On deck
The Vols return to Knoxville for their home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against Alabama A&M at 4:30 p.m., kicking off a 15-game homestand prior to the start of SEC play in mid-March.
Tickets for non-conference home games can be purchased at AllVols.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.