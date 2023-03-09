Eggs

Anyone who has been to the grocery store recently realizes that eggs have become very expensive. In December 2022, the average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. was $4.25, more than twice what they cost a year earlier. However, when you start looking for the reasons behind this, do not believe the conspiracy theories circulating on social media.

The reasons are not your local feed store or co-op, large feed manufacturers, or the table-egg companies that furnish eggs to the grocery store. The actual culprits causing high egg prices these days are avian influenza, inflation (the price of feed, transportation and labor), cage-free laws, and the eating habits American consumers. In other words, it’s as simple as supply and demand. And many backyard flocks have quit laying since mid-December, so add Mother Nature to the list of culprits as well.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.