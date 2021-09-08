Walters State Community College will host the 11th Annual East Tennessee Literacy Conference on Sept. 28 on the Morristown Campus. The cost is $75. The conference will be in-person with social distance requirements observed.
The workshop is a collaboration between Walters State, the Mid-East Regional P-16 Council, and the Mossy Creek Literacy Council.
This year’s conference theme is “Read Like a Writer” and Dr. Lester L. Laminack is the keynote speaker. The co-author of “Reading to Make a Difference” and “Bullying Hurts: Teaching Kindness through Read Aloud,” Laminack encourages teachers to “flipsides” to move students closer to the writer’s insights.
He has also written critically-acclaimed children’s books including “The King of Bees” and “Three Hens and a Peacock.” Laminack is professor emeritus at Western Carolina University. He speaks about writing and reading to groups across the United States. His appearance is sponsored by Scholastic Education.
Guest speakers include Patty McGee and Dr. Michael Shoulders.
McGee is an educator, author and consultant who has shared her passion for literacy all over the world. She is the 2002 recipient of the Milken Educator Award. Her books include “Writer’s Workshop Made Simple: Seven Essentials for Every Classroom” and “Feedback That Moves Writers Forward.”
She is also the creator of “Grammar Study Micro Workshop,” an educational system that empowers writers through grammar. McGee’s appearance is sponsored by Benchmark Education.
Shoulders is a retired federal programs supervisor for Clarksville-Montgomery County (Tennessee) Schools. His “D is for Drum,” which offers an A-Z introduction to Native American cultures, was named the Social Studies Book of the Year in 2008. His most recent works include “The Legend of the Christmas Pickle” and “Crossing the Deadline.”
Breakout sessions include “Four Keys to Promote the Love of Reading,” “When Books Become Best Friends,” and “Mighty Mentor Texts: Getting Mileage Out of a Few Beloved Reads.”
The conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will receive a PDP Certificate worth 6.0 hours. The format of the campus is subject to changed based on CDC guidelines. For more information or to register, contact Tammy Wells at 423-585-6899 or Tammy.Wells@ws.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.