SB SUCCESS 1

Zach Witherspoon, a Carson-Newman alum, is cherishing his position with the Los Angeles Rams. 

As NFL training camps open for business, one particular Carson-Newmanalum is ready to get to work, easily motivated by the previous season.

Zach Witherspoon can describe the way it feels to win the Super Bowl because he’s lived it. The 2014 Carson-Newman graduate was there to see his Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, earning the 2022 Vince Lombardi Trophy.

