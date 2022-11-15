Virginia 1

University of Virginia students participate in a vigil in response to shootings that happened on campus the night before in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. 

 Mike Kropf, AP Photo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: "RUN. HIDE. FIGHT."

Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But dealing with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school's football team late Sunday left students shaken and grasping to understand.

