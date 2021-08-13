Get well wishes to Butch Nix. He needs prayers.
Get well wishes to Lois Jones. She fell and broke her hip. She is in the Johnson City Hospital. She also needs prayers.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler were visiting Dora Kate on Sunday.
Wayne visited his brother, Henry, on Saturday.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Marty Ricker, who passed away. They need prayers.
Claudia Norwood had been in Tennova at Turkey Creek in Knoxville. She is at home now and is not doing well. She needs prayers.
Diane Norwood had been in Tennova at Newport. She is doing better and is now at home. Her daughter, Tonya, needs prayers. Tonya is not doing well.
Wayne and I visited Rose Norwood Sunday.
On Sunday, Mr. and Mrs. Justin Shropshire and Jackson and Chris Crum were visiting Rose Norwood, Mandy Crum, Mable and Mayce Hall, and others.
Get well wishes to Fredia Buckner in South Carolina. She is in the hospital.
Wayne and I visited Ann Arrington and Arnold and Logan Massey.
Get well wishes to Bonnie Turner. She is not doing well.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Joy Strange, who passed away. Wayne and I and Dora Kate Stokely went to the viewing. The family has our prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.