NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The FBI is seeking help from the public in identifying a man who has robbed several banks in Tennessee and Alabama since December.
The suspect was disguised in a mask and wore different clothes during each robbery, including a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, a Nashville Predators cap and a University of Alabama face covering, the FBI said in a statement Friday.
The FBI said the suspect is a bald white man, about 26 years old to 40 years old, standing between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds to 190 pounds.
The suspect possibly has brown or green eyes and a short trimmed beard, and “walks with a straight-backed posture, arms swinging slightly away from his body,” the FBI’s statement said.
Authorities said the man robbed three banks in Knoxville — a First Horizon Bank on Dec. 6, a First Citizens Bank on Dec. 17 and First Horizon Bank on Jan. 10. The FBI said two banks were also robbed in Murfreesboro — a First Horizon Bank on Dec. 13 and a Fifth Third Bank on Jan. 7.
Two Nashville banks also were robbed — a Fifth Third Bank on Jan. 21 and a Renasant Bank on Feb. 2.
The FBI said a Citizens Bank in Elkmont, Alabama, was robbed on Feb. 7 and Feb 9. The man also tried to rob a Regions Bank in Athens, Alabama, on Feb. 7, the FBI said.
Anyone with information is asked to call FBI offices in Knoxville, Nashville or Birmingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.