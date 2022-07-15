COCKE COUNTY—Jerry “Spanky” Holt is seeking another term as 1st District Road Commissioner in Cocke County. The Cosby High School grad said it has been an honor being a representative for the people of the 1st District for the last four years. He hopes residents support him once again when casting their ballots on August 4 in the County General Election.
Holt worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for many years before becoming a small business owner. He feels his familiarity with road maintenance through his prior job is a major qualification for the position he hopes to retain.
“My time with TDOT gave me the opportunity to experience things that pertain to maintaining roads such as grading, ditching, mowing, patching and paving, and snow removal,” Holt said.
Maintaining and improving the roadways in Cocke County, especially the 1st District, has been a priority of Holt’s the past four years. He hopes to continue that focus if elected to serve another term.
“My goal is to make sure that everyone has a road that they can travel to work, school, church or any destination safely.”
If elected once again, Holt said he will continue to serve his constituents to the best of his ability while working with his fellow commissioners.
“I want to continue to be a voice for the people of the 1st District and work with all members of the Highway Commission and our Road Superintendent to help maintain our roads.”
Early Voting began in Cocke County on Friday, July 15 and will continue until Saturday, July 30 in Western Plaza. Voting times will be weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Early Voting will be open later until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
Voters who wait until Election Day, Thursday, August 4, must vote at their assigned polling places, from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Election Day.
