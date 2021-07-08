Christy Renee Worley, age 46 of Newport, TN passed away on Monday June 28, 2021.
After fighting a long battle of illnesses, she has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Virgil and Annie Lee, and grandmother, Alma Shipman.
She is survived by her father and mother David and Claudia Seay, 2 sons Logan David Mack and Justin Leigh Mack, brother Kevin Seay, sister Wenzel (Mark) Willis, 1 grandson, nephew Cody (Stephanie) Southerland also several other nephews and family.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home, Newport, TN.
