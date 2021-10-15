NEWPORT—Members of the Newport/Cocke County Industrial Development Board (IDB) met Thursday evening to hold a discussion with the leadership group of Albany Farms.
The company is currently looking at Cocke County as a potential location to relocate their production and distribution center. Albany produces soup and ramen under the product name of Panda Signature.
Albany has a strong interest in the Conagra facility that will become vacant once the company closes at the end of this month.
“This is a food grade facility, it has rail access and an already existing workforce. We would love to talk to those folks about jobs as soon as possible,” said Alan Gold, COO of Albany Farms.
“We project 600 positions that will be good paying jobs. There will be a need for line workers, supervisors, mechanics, forklift drivers and many others.”
The facility would need improvements to meet Albany’s needs as some parts of the plant are nearly 150 years old. Gold said the company does not have the necessary capital to make all of the updates.
He hopes the county, and more importantly, the state can help in terms of incentives.
The board approved the initial preparation of a tax increment financing (tif) agreement during the meeting that will kick start the process. The agreement would help the company acquire the equipment they would need to operate. The IDB would technically own that equipment until a set period of time, and depreciation of the machinery would be considered in the agreement.
Cocke County is competing with a location in Georgia to be Albany’s next eastern division home. Their state government has offered more in terms of incentives to land the company.
“You stepped up big locally and we like the tif program you’re offering,” Gold said. “We really need the state to step up and help things.”
Gold went on to say the company would need items like oil, packaging, cardboard, labels and pallets, which they would like to source locally if Cocke County is the chosen location.
Bill Saller, CEO of Albany Farms, said importing has become problematic, which has led the company to seek a new location within the U.S. He said the company currently has $1 billion in agreements with companies like WalMart, Target and Costco for their products. Saller said moving operations to the U.S. from overseas would create a 40% increase in revenue through cost savings.
Albany is looking to add production facilities in the central and western U.S., in addition to the eastern location, to meet the increased product demand. A $20 million capital investment is expected if Cocke County becomes the company’s next location.
Saller projects sales of $150-$200 million annually across the country. He expects a five year growth to the overall market, including competitors, to the $70 billion mark nationally. The facility would operate six days per week with two shifts. If production is increased, a third shift could be added in a short time frame.
Saller said the company hopes to control the market by adding new production lines and healthier options. They hope their growth plan will also include the acquisition of their competitors in the not so distant future. Albany Farms would lease the facility from the current ownership group if they decide to locate in Newport.
Lucas Graham, Economic Development Director for Cocke County, said that Georgia is currently offering cash assistance in addition to an equipment program to entice Albany Farms. He said that Tennessee can offer a training assistance grant and/or an economic development fund.
“I think they are more interested in the economic development grant to improve the facility itself,” Graham said.
“The local government for the area in Georgia isn’t offering a tif or abatement. Our tif combined with a state offer has us competitive. The TVA is working on an offer as a gap filler as well, but that usually comes at the last second.”
Graham said he fears that state leaders won’t increase their funding offer due to the company being relatively new. Albany Farms has been in operation for eight years, according to Gold.
Local leaders have been in talks with state officials to encourage them to increase incentives in hopes of landing the project.
They are optimistic about the county’s chance though the outcome may depend solely upon offers made by the state.
