NEWPORT—For many years, Newport’s Bread Basket has met the need of Cocke County families through its distribution of food and household items.
Over the years, the group has managed to scrape together donations and attract volunteers to keep its doors open as the number of families serviced has soared.
COVID-19 caused a decrease in the number of donations to the Bread Basket in 2020, but the group has slowly rebounded over the past several months.
The holiday season is fast approaching and the organization hopes the community can help fill specific needs. Items such as turkeys and hams are needed to fill the holiday boxes that Bread Basket manager Trish Clapper plans to distribute. Monetary donations are also welcome to allow Clapper to purchase more food items than the average person can donate.
The Bread Basket purchases food from Second Harvest at a reduced rate compared to the supermarket average.
Several new programs have been started at the Bread Basket to better serve the community. Clapper said the organization has started a program to help homeless individuals.
“We are trying to get back to the original vision of the Bread Basket,” Clapper said.
“Our focus as of late has been on providing better options to individuals in the community who are homeless. We have bags that we are distributing filled with ready meals, toiletries and snack items. They are able to pick up a new bag every week.”
Clapper said the Bread Basket has a renewed focus on providing more produce to their clientele in addition to items with a long shelf life. Cooking classes are also being offered through the UT Extension Office.
“With the focus being on healthier foods, we have the UT Extension Office coming in to teach cooking classes. They show everyone how to use pantry food items to prepare a quality meal. There are also classes on diabetes and cooking for kids.”
Many older adults are finding themselves in need of classes such as these as family dynamics have changed over the years. Clapper said that many adults on fixed incomes are raising their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
“We are seeing a lot of parents and grandparents these days,” Clapper said. “Many are raising their grandchildren, but they can’t get benefits to help because their not the legal guardian of the child. That’s when we step in to help with their needs.”
Clapper said that many of the county’s food pantries and ministries are pulling together to share ideas and food items. She hopes the partnerships continue to grow to better serve members of the community.
The Bread Basket is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Individuals seeking a food box will receive one every 30 days. Those who wish to donate to the organization can do so during the hours of operation.
The Bread Basket is always in need of volunteers and is also looking for additional board members. For more information, contact Clapper at 423-623-8630. The Bread Basket is located in the basement of Riverview Baptist Church at 644 River Road in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.