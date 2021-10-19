COCKE COUNTY—County Legislative Body members passed a resolution Monday evening that will establish a board to regulate adult entertainment clubs in the county.
Melissa Gossman, county attorney, will draft the resolution based on the Adult-Oriented Establishment Registration Act of 1998.
Gossman said the county has been approached by an entity seeking to open a club in the area. She said the board established by the body can regulate many aspects of the potential business.
“The Adult-Oriented Establishment Act creates a board that businesses must go before to get licenses and permits,” Gossman said.
“You can’t ban them outright, but you can set business hours from Monday to Saturday. You can make sure they aren’t open past midnight.”
The potential of this type of club helped prompt commissioners to pass the County Powers Act during Monday’s meeting. The act would give commissioners the ability to regulate aspects of many types of businesses that are deemed detrimental to the health, morals, comfort, safety, convenience or welfare of the inhabitants of the area.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger vetoed the resolution to allow the public time to comment on the act. She said commissioners could pass the resolution again in November once the public is better informed on the issue. Ottinger said businesses such as these can be regulated without the act in place.
Commissioner Norman Smith said venues like this would stunt the growth of the county.
“If our tax base if going to grow it will be through tourism and families visiting the area,” Smith said. “If a club opens people won’t bring their families. I warned everyone about this when it came to moonshine companies opening in the area and I knew this would follow. With this board we can say no alcohol and no touching at these clubs. If you remove the alcohol clubs won’t come here.”
Budget Items
A brief discussion was held during the meeting concerning two budget transfers. The first was made during the most recent meeting of the County Budget Committee. The General Assembly placed funds in the state budget to be distributed to distressed counties that have faced additional hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cocke County received a total of $704,448 that can be used in a variety of ways. The committee voted to allocate $150,000 of those funds towards the Parrottsville library project.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger made a motion to send the request to the Finance Committee for another review.
“Parrottsville received a large endowment to build that library,” Clevenger said. “That money was supposed to build and maintain the library but now it’s not enough. I have a big problem with them receiving $150,000 when libraries like Cosby’s and others get nothing.”
Commissioners agreed with Clevenger’s motion and voted to analyze the request further.
The other item discussed was a carryover from the body’s September meeting. Commissioners voted against salary increases for members of the County Fire Department during that meeting. They were most concerned with an increase in pay for Fire Chief Bryan Southerland. Mayor Ottinger told the body that said included the increase for Southerland.
“He didn’t ask for the raise himself, I put that in there based on the increase of others,” Ottinger said. “Several of the employees would have made more than him with overtime included in their pay. We talk about raises for departments, but when we have money within the budget we don’t act. I asked for it because he deserves it.”
The body voted to approve the budget transfers that include pay increases from $1,000 to $3,000 for firefighters based on rank and years of service.
Opioid Lawsuit
Attorney Gossman provided commissioners with an update on the national opioid lawsuit that could bring funds to Cocke County. More that $22 billion has been awarded in the suit that will be dispersed to multiple states.
“The firm is currently working with attorney generals from each state,” Gossman said.
“The money would be dispersed to them and the subdivision of funds would occur after that. Luckily it is not based on population, but there is no way to know the amount we’ll be awarded.” Gossman received the body’s approval to continue the county’s involvement in the suit and to act in the best interest of the county moving forward.
Opposing Vaccine Mandate
Commissioners approved another resolution Monday evening to oppose the Federal Vaccine Mandate. Mayor Ottinger said that business leaders across the area and state are concerned about the repercussions of the mandate.
“Around 89% of businesses oppose any type of local government mandate and 76% are against any federal mandate,” Ottinger said. “Most businesses are lacking employees and fear they may lose even more with the mandate. They are also concerned over the weekly testing and employees being out of work.”
Ottinger said the resolution will let state leaders and those in Washington know the county has concerns over the mandate. The resolution would not prohibit a local business from enforcing the mandate for their employees.
