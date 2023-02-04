I’ve heard some people complaining this month about Newport Utilities’ decision for the rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve.
They are to be commended for their actions, in my opinion. Can you imagine the repercussions if there had been a “crash” like there were in some areas, that took days to get back on.
We had company coming on December 24 for a big breakfast. It was a bit questionable when to cook or not and we had the kerosene lamps and candles going. God worked it all out and the power went out again just as we got it on the table. We got to eat by lamp light and it was almost disappointing when it came back on before were were finished eating! One young lady said, “We’re making memories!” So thankful for people with that attitude!
There are some weeks of winter weather left so please be patient with our leaders in these areas and just pray for them.
Donna Mowery, Newport
