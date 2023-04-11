Seattle 1

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston was picked ninth overall by the Seattle Storm on Monday night as part of the 2023 WNBA Draft.

NEW YORK CITY -- Jordan Horston became the 45th Tennessee women’s basketball player, including the third of the four-year Kellie Harper era, to be chosen in the WNBA Draft, with the 6-foot-2 guard going to the Seattle Storm with the No. 9 pick of the first round.

Horston became the 20th all-time Lady Vol first-round selection (18th in the collegiate draft), following in the footsteps of former teammates and fellow No. 9 picks Rennia Davis (Minnesota Lynx, 2021) and Rae Burrell (Los Angeles Sparks, 2022).

