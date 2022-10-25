PHILLIES 1

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper celebrates with John Middleton, an owner, after winning the baseball NL Championship Series in Game 5 against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

 Matt Slocum, AP Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The billionaire owner of the Philadelphia Phillies pounded his fists on Bryce Harper's chest and joked the Phillies slugger was almost underpaid at $330 million over the life of his contract.

It was absurd to put a price tag on the moment for John Middleton as he pulled in Harper for a hug while the National League championship celebration swirled around them on the field. This was a moment the duo visualized when Middleton took a jet in February 2019 to Las Vegas to court Harper in meetings and dinners that would eventually yield a 13-year, $330-million deal, the biggest in baseball history for a free agent.

