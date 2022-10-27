Yes, Tennessee coach Kellie Harper can admit she wondered about what might have been if not for the injuries that left her roster a bit thin when it mattered most.

The Lady Vols had been projected as a potential No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament when leading scorer and rebounder Jordan Horston went down among other injuries. The only program to play in every NCAA Tournament still managed to reach Tennessee's first Sweet 16 since 2016.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.