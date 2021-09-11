COCKE COUNTY—The number of positive COVID-19 cases across the county school system has declined according to numbers provided by the Director of Schools.
Director Manney Moore told County Board of Education members on Thursday evening that 35 students have tested positive over the last week. He said that is a steady decline from the 90, 55 and 51 cases that were reported over prior weeks.
The number of positive cases among staff members had not been reported for the week, but six and three cases had been confirmed over the prior two weeks.
Moore said the country may be nearing a nationwide peak of the Delta virus in the coming weeks, according to reports. He hopes it may help the overstressed hospital that is currently “not in good shape.”
During their August meeting the board voted to limit contact tracing to keep students in the classroom. More than 1,000 students had been excluded from class to that point, but only a small percentage tested positive for COVID-19.
Cocke County High School Assistant Principal Nancy Brawley fears that cases are going unreported. “More children are staying in school, but with contact tracing down I’m still worried,” Brawley said. “I hope things aren’t being under reported based on what the hospital and Newport Pediatrics are seeing.”
The board approved the purchase of 5,700 licenses at $5.50 each from GoGuardian Software for school system software. The monitoring program will be used district wide on student devices including those that could be used remotely if a COVID outbreak were to occur.
The software helps educators better understand their students, while also keeping them safe online. Total cost for the subscription plan is $31,350 with an ending date of August 1, 2022.
Several other expenditures were approved by the board during the meeting. The system will purchase 31 Mac Mini computers from Apple at the cost of $20,119, and 31 Dell monitors from Central Technologies for $10,664. The equipment will be used for the new multimedia class that has been established at CCHS.
Other purchase requests approved included the MecLab Mechatronics Training System for the CTE Center, three 75 inch Box Light boards with carts, four Microsoft Surface Laptops and a Pilot X Hovercam Podium. Most purchases are being made using ESSER 1.0 funds provided through the CARES Act.
A request from the Transportation Department was also approved during the meeting to allow Supervisor Chris Norton to advertise for bids on four new buses to be purchased in 2021/2022 for the 2022/2023 school year.
Norton will also seek bids for a food distribution van that will be used by the Family Resources arm of the school system. Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, said funds provided by the No Kid Hungry Grant, Save the Children and a Food Service Grant will cover the purchase of the vehicle.
The van will be used to transport food items to the food pantries that were established at Smoky Mountain Elementary, Northwest Elementary and the Three Rivers Learning Center.
