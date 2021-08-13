COCKE COUNTY—County Board of Education members met Thursday evening to discuss several items, including scoring percentages for TNReady tests and end of course (EOC) exams.
Last year the board voted to set the percentage at 0% for grades three through eight due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Amanda Waites, Cocke County Schools Curriculum Supervisor, told the board that percent would not suffice in the new school year.
“The State said we can’t have the percent at zero this year for all grades,” Waits said.
“As a board you need to decide what percent you want these tests to count towards students overall grades.”
According to State law, the allowable weighted note for grades 3-5 is 0-25%, grades 6-8 is 10-15% and EOC exams allow for 15-25%.
Prior to the pandemic the school district’s percentages were set at 0%, 10% and 15% respectively. The board voted unanimously to keep the 2019 percentages for the new school year.
Another item they approved was a change in life insurance providers for school system employees.
The district was using Met Life, but Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, said the customer service provided by the company was “less than what we expected.”
Tres Carter with American Fidelity discussed the company’s options for district employees. Cafeteria workers in the county already use the company, and Carter said the district could save $4,600 by switching all employees to American Fidelity. The vote to change providers was unanimously approved.
A long list of requests were approved for educational materials and intervention programs using ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) federal funds.
The district received $15 million in round three of the federal funding. The funds are being used for COVID related improvements and updates to facilities, in addition to educational items.
On Thursday, the board approved more than $392,000 in expenditures using ESSER funds.
The board will meet again on Tuesday, August 24 for a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Board members will need to provide their approval for documentation concerning ESSER 3.0 dollars, and they will also develop a budget for the remaining funds.
