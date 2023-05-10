Jackie Stewart inducted into Walters State Foundation President's Trust

Jackie Stewart has been inducted into the Walters State Foundation President’s Trust. From left are David Helton, president of the Foundation; Stewart; and Dr. Tony Miksa, president of the college.

 PHOTO COURTESY WSCC

The Walters State Community College Foundation Board of Trustees recognized several individuals for their support during its annual meeting April 24 on the Morristown Campus.

New members of the President’s Trust were recognized with the unveiling of portraits to be displayed in the gallery on the Morristown Campus. These are Hollis Bush, Anthony and Monica Mountain and Jessie Seal, of New Tazewell; Barry Thomas, of Tazewell; Jackie Stewart, of Newport; the late Stancil Ford and the late Minta Hamby, of Morristown.

